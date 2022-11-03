 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sioux City Chamber Music to host one-act opera

  • 0

The University of South Dakota Opera program is bringing the one-act opera, "An Embarassing Position," at 2 p.m. Sunday to First Presbyterian Church, 608 Nebraska St.

The concert is the second presentation of the 2022-2023 Sioux City Chamber Music Association' Music Series.

The opera, set in New Orleans in the 1890s, won the National Opera Association competition in 2013.

The cast of four sopranos and a baritone is accompanied by Shea Lueninghoener on piano and directed by Dr. Juan Carlos Mendoza. 

Sioux City Chamber Music logo
Provided
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News