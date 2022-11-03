Sioux City Chamber Music to host one-act opera

The University of South Dakota Opera program is bringing the one-act opera, "An Embarassing Position," at 2 p.m. Sunday to First Presbyterian Church, 608 Nebraska St.
The concert is the second presentation of the 2022-2023 Sioux City Chamber Music Association' Music Series.
The opera, set in New Orleans in the 1890s, won the National Opera Association competition in 2013.
The cast of four sopranos and a baritone is accompanied by Shea Lueninghoener on piano and directed by Dr. Juan Carlos Mendoza.