Sioux City Chamber Music to present Mother's Day concert

Sioux City Chamber Music and the Morningside College School of Visual & Performing Arts will present a concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at Eppley Auditorium, 3625 Garretson Ave.

"Songs My Mother Taught Me," a Mother's Day offering by Sioux City natives Eric, Collette and Michelle Grossman, will be dedicated in the memory of their mom, Marleen Grossman, who died May 9, 2020.

Colette Grossman is a member of the Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra. Eric Grossman, now a New York-based musician, has played around the world. Michele Grossman is a chamber musician who is on staff at Morningside College.

Richard Steinbach will serve as a guest musician as part of this concert. The program, which is sponsored by the Sioux City Chamber Music Association, will include music by Mozart, Dvorak and Maurice Ravel.

Tickets will be available at the door. For details on other concerts, go to Facebook.com/siouxcitychambermusic.

