Sioux City Community Theatre to open 75 season with comedy farce

Sioux City Community Theatre will open its 75th season with "Move Over, Mrs. Markham," a fast-paced farcical comedy from Great Britain.

"Move Over, Mrs. Markham," written by Ray Cooney and John Chapman ("Not Now, Darling") is set in an elegant top floor apartment, belonging to Philip and Joanne Markham. Since the apartment is under renovation, it is largely empty.

Philip lends the apartment so his business partner Henry can entertain a lady friend. Unbeknownst to Philip Lodge, Joanne decides to lend the space to Philip's wife Linda Lodge, who also has another lover.

Add in a libidinous interior decorator and his girlfriend, then chaotic comedy will follow.

"Move Over, Mrs. Markham" open on Friday and will runt through Sept. 18 at the Sioux City Community Theatre, 1401 Riverside Blvd.

Tickets are available at scctheatre.org or by calling the box office at 712-233-2788, between 1 - 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.