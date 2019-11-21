Sioux City Conservatory of Music 'rhapsodizes' over classic Queen tune

Instead the real reason behind the benefit is to help the nonprofit Conservatory raise money for scholarships and instruments for students who otherwise couldn't afford music education.

In addition to the open-to-the-community Queen-a-thon, an auction will take place as will performances by many of the Conservatory's young (and young-at-heart) music students.

Jose Juarez, a 10-year-old from South Sioux City, will be among the students shredding for Freddie.

That is if the Harney Elementary School fourth-grader can master the chords of his guitar.

"This is tougher than I thought it would be," Jose said toward the beginning of his second lesson with Conservatory co-founder Ron Emory.

A member of the pioneering, California-based punk band T.S.O.L., Ron Emory founded the 1307 Pierce St. Music Conservatory with his wife Gia Emory more than a decade ago.

"Jose, let me tell you what my grandpa once told me," Ron Emory said to his apt pupil. "My grandpa said if I learned how to play a guitar, I could travel the world with my music, follow my passion and never work a day in my life."

"Guess what?" he asked, plucking a pick out of his pocket. "Grandpa was right on the money."

