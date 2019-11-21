Sioux City entrepreneur focuses on photography as business and passion

Weekender: What is your creative process during the shoots?

Rohner: "Even with portraitures, I need to have an idea of what I'm doing. I draw ideas. I come up with ideas and try to invoke some of my feelings while drawing these ideas. I have to think of the lighting and the technical stuff like the F-stop. Location also gets written down and is calculated before I even take the picture. Taking the picture and processing is the end result. Even in street photography I'll know where I'll be. In a lot of cases it's just serendipity and you are just waiting for something to happen."

Weekender: What makes you gravitate toward the shoots you do?

Rohner: "Now I just shoot a lot of families, seniors and weddings. That is my main focus. The creative shoots have to naturally come to me. If I have something to say or that I want to express and need to get out of my chest, I'll do it."

Weekender: Why do you do this? What does it do for you?