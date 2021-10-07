Sioux City Film Festival announced top awards of the year

The 16th annual Sioux City Film Festival has announced the films selected for Siouxsies, its top awards of the year.

"The Letter Room," directed by Elvira Lund and starring Oscar Isaac, was awarded the festival's Best Drama. The film tells the story of a kindhearted prison officer who gets involved in an inmate's personal affairs. The Letter Room had previously been nominated for an Oscar as Best Live Action Short film.

"Nando," directed by Alex Cutter, was awarded Best Documentary. The film is told through the context of a poem and is about a young Brazilian boy who dreams of a better life.

"Out of Stock," directed by Bryan Taira, was awarded Best Comedy. Set in the early 1970s, the movie revolves around a joke made by "Tonight Show" host Johnny Carson that set off a toilet paper crisis.

"Symfaunic," directed by Erin Bergin and Darby Kate Snyder, was awarded Best Sci-Fi/Fantasy. Using character animation students at the University of Central Florida, the movie is about a young faun who challenges the harmony of her forest glade.

"The Desecrated," by John Gray, was awarded Best Horror. The film is about a young morgue attendant who encounters an unwelcome visitor.

"The Servais Twins," directed by Hunter Foster, was the Audience Choice for Local film. The movie followed the lives of twins, one who was fixated on nature and the other on God.

"Feeling Through," directed by Doug Roland, was chosen Best of the Fest. The film tells the story of a teen, in desperate need of a place to crash, encountering a deaf and blind man who needs to get home.

Nine films -- four dramas, two horrors, a sci-fi/fantasy, a documentary and a comedy -- were named Audience Choice winners.

The Audience Choice winners were: "Quarantined with a Ghost"; "The Foursome"; "Transmission"; "No. 1"; "The Desecrated"; "Feeling Through"; "The Letter Room"; "If Anything Happens I Love You"; and "Alina."

The Sioux City International Film Festival, the longest-running short subject festival in Iowa, showcases short film from around the world. This year's festival ran Oct. 1 - 3 at the Promenade Cinema 14.

