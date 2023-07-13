Maddie Poppe is currently riding the third wave of her career.

Or, maybe, it’s the fourth.

“Life ebbs and flows all the time,” the 25-year-old Clarksville, Iowa native explained. “All you have to do is hang on and keep moving forward.”

The first wave of Poppe’s career was when she emerged the winner of the 16th season of TV’s “American Idol” in 2018.

“That was five years ago,” she noted with a laugh. “Can you believe it?”

Known for a folksy singing style, Poppe released 2019’s Whirlwind,” an album that charted two Top 25 hit singles, including “Made You Miss” and “Not Losing You.”

Then, COVID hit.

In 2020, Poppe released a popular holiday EP, “Christmas from Home,” and began touring again the following year.

Today, she has a brand-new single “One That Got Away,” a brand-new sound that combines elements of pop, Americana and R&B, as well as a brand-new look.

Gone are the golden locks. They’ve been replaced with a darker, more dark-looking ‘do.

“It was time for a change,” Poppe said. “I’m a big fan of change.”

She’ll be debuting her new look, new sound and new attitude during a concert at 8 p.m. July 21, inside of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Anthem, 111 Third St.

Poppe will be joined by Megan Danielle, the soulful Georgia native who was runner-up during this season’s “American Idol.”

“I am so happy to have Megan as a tour mate,” she said. “It will be a blast.”

Indeed, they’ll both be able to reminisce about “American Idol” while Poppe helps Danielle navigate the sometimes choppy, post-”American Idol” waters.

“My ‘American Idol’ experience was very positive,” Poppe said. “But I’ll be the first one to insist you’re in a bubble at all times.”

And like all bubbles, it will burst as soon as the show’s over.

“When you’re on ‘American Idol,’ you don’t have to worry about a social media team, a top-notch hair and makeup team as well as a nice, top-rated weekly showcase on national TV,” Poppe explained. “You have access to all of that through the show.”

Once the TV spotlight cools, it is up to the artist to assemble her own team.

“Obviously, it was easier to be a part of my team five years ago than it is today,” Poppe acknowledged. “But the people who are currently with me really believe in my talent.”

That includes a manager whom Poppe deserves the title of Most Valuable Player.

“You’re nowhere unless you have the right management team behind you,” she said. “I feel blessed.”

In fact, Poppe has been honing her songwriting style while incorporating a soulful Bruno Mars-type swagger to her performing repertoire.

As she sets sail for the next wave of her career, Poppe insists she is still a bit of a traditionalist at heart.

“When I’m on the tour bus, I love listening to what I call ‘throwback stuff,’” she noted with a chuckle. “I’m still a girl who loves the Carpenters and the Eagles.”

Yet Poppe said she’s been modeling her musical career after such indie favorites as Ingrid Michaelson (whom she has toured with) and Sheryl Crow.

“There are artists who do it all themselves, whether it is writing their own music or handling all aspects of the career,” she explained. “That’s not the most romantic side of show business but it is a more realistic approach.”

Which is an insight Poppe planned to share with Danielle.

“I enjoyed my time on ‘American Idol’ and I know there have been way more male ‘American Idols’ than female ‘American Idols,’” she said. “Us girls have to stick together.”

Poppe said it is tougher for female artist to make it in the music world and it is harder to be taken seriously.

“If I had to give advice to Megan or any or any female talent, it is to always stay true to yourself,” she said. “It might sound like a cliche but it’s true. Always be yourself.”

Right now, Poppe is at the start of a tour that will keep her on the road for remainder of the year.

The new tour – which will include both new music as well as the biggest hits – is beginning in very familiar stomping grounds.

“I love the Midwest and Iowa is still my home,” Poppe said. “I can’t wait to be back in Sioux City.”

For the moment, she can’t wait to find out where the next wave of her career will end up.

“As long as I’m moving forward, I’ll be fine,” Poppe said.