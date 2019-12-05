Sioux City painter readies new studio space at Art SUX Gallery

Soon, you will be able to see displays of Hoffman's work in the Ho-Chunk Centre when the Art SUX Gallery opens its doors in December, as she will be one of the resident artists.

Hoffman: "I went through a huge shift in my life. I broke up with my college boyfriend, I got really sick physically and emotionally, and hit rock-bottom. I moved back home with my parents in Sioux City. During that time, I took the time to heal myself. During that time, it had dawned on me that I had always wanted to be an artist, but I was scared and thought artists were special people. I was driving over the bridge by the riverfront and I had this epiphany. I figured anybody could be an artist; you just have to try. I faced my fears and ran with it. I found myself with that. I was able to embrace life again."