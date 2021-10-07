 Skip to main content
Sioux City Public Museum to host Day of the Dead programs

Day of the Dead Celebration

Skulls and coffins decorate a Day of the Dead altar on display at the Sioux City Public Museum. Several altars, designed by Irving Elementary students will be on display at the museum through Saturday.

 Ian Richardson

Day of the Dead (Dia de los Muertos) is a holiday that celebrates friends and family who have passed away.

A key element of the holiday, which begins on Nov. 1, is the altar, which is created to honor and welcome deceased loved ones.

The Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., will host a Kid's Saturday: Discover Day of the Dead" program from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Activities will include making a craft and participating in a scavenger hunt.

At 2 p.m. Sunday, the Public Museum will be hosting an altar making workshop as well as learning the history behind Day of the Dead.

All of the free Day of the Dead activities will be presented in English and Spanish.

For a complete listing of activities, events and programs, go to siouxcitymuseum.org

