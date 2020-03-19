Sioux City's MakerSpace lets newcomers test drive their skills

Want to set your creativity free while learning new skills?

MakerSpace on 1401 Tri-View Ave., is a non-profit volunteer-based organization that gives DIYers a place to work along with classes that help the community try new things from one of their many courses: cooking, woodworking, stained glass and more.

This summer, it will also offer classes for planting and taking care of plants. Penny Guerra, one of the people behind the organization, said the facility would also have a community garden.

"We have other non-profits that come in here and use the space," Guerra said.

"The Sioux City School system is going to bring all the fourth graders here and do a wind tunnel project," Garry Turbes, one of the board members, added. "Cub Scouts have come in to do their derby cars."

Turbes said that all the equipment at MakerSpace come with instructors.

Among that equipment: a table saw, a laser cutter and 3D printers.

Guerra said the members of MakerSpace can focus on one thing or expand and try other things. Classes are open for both members and non-members.

