Being the point man for Sioux City’s premiere summertime music festival has its perks.

But Saturday in the Park cofounder Dave Bernstein said it isn’t for the faint of heart.

“As each Saturday in the Park approaches, my anxiety seems to rise,” he said on a sunny afternoon in Grandview Park. “Has everything been accounted for? Are we forgetting something important?”

Then, Bernstein remembers the advice a friend’s mom once gave him.

“Instead of wasting away your life on the small details, she’d say, be thankful in all that’s been accomplished.”

David Bernstein Saturday in the Park co-founder Dave Bernstein said this year's event should be one of the biggest in the Sioux City music festival's 33 years.

Those words of wisdom have seen Bernstein through many of the past Saturdays in the Park.

The 33rd Saturday in the Park, beginning at noon Saturday, will be no different.

Featuring a lineup of musical A-Listers like Earth, Wind & Fire, The War and Treaty and Samantha Fish, the free, outdoor festival will likely bring out more than 25,000 people to Grandview Park’s Bandshell.

That was exactly what Bernstein, who cofounded Saturday in the Park with childhood friend Adam Feiges, wanted to happen.

Why did you and Adam choose Grandview Park for Saturday in the Park and what was the significance of the Bandshell?

“I’ve always thought Grandview Park was such an untapped resource in the community. As a kid, I remembered going down the big hill on a sled every winter. I don’t think the Bandshell was being utilized in any meaningful way. We wanted to raise the park’s profile because it was such a gem.”

What was the first SITP like?

“We had Clarence ‘Gatemouth’ Brown as a headliner, along with Blues Cartel and Buckwheat Zydeco as supporting acts. To separate ourselves from other summer concert series, we billed ourselves as being a ‘blues’ festival, even though we didn’t strictly book blues acts. Another thing that Adam and I did was to never refer to it as the first annual anything. If the first year turned out to be a disaster, we wouldn’t be on the hook for year two. It would be one and done.”

2022 Saturday in the Park Fans cheer as Buddy Guy performs in 2022 at Saturday in the Park.

Yet, it seemed that SITP attracted positive word-of-mouth from the very start, right?

“That seemed to be the case. (Longtime Sioux City Convention Center, Tourism Bureau and Siouxland Sports Authority executive director) Denny Gann became a supporter early on and so were (Gateway cofounders) Norm and Ted Waitt. People seemed to understand what Saturday in the Park was and could be from the very beginning. Now, it is, very much, a community event where people plan family and school reunions to coincide with the festival. That says more about the countless number of committee members and volunteers who make SITP run. They’ve made what it is today.”

Who have been your biggest SITP “gets” and who’ve been the ones who’ve slipped away?

“Certainly, I kick myself for not booking talented people who are no longer with us. Tom Petty and Stevie Ray Vaughan immediately come to mind. As I’ve gotten older, I’d stopped beating myself over whom we haven’t booked and marveling at the performers who’ve said yes to us. It still blows my mind that we got Aretha Franklin and Santana. I had no idea who AJR (a pop music trio consisting of Adam, Jack and Ryan Metzger) were when they played SITP in 2021. As soon as they hit the stage at the Bandshell, AJR gave one of the best performances I’ve ever seen. And this year promises to be even bigger. When you look around, there aren’t very many acts who’ve had the endurance of Earth, Wind and Fire. They could’ve been the headliners for the first Saturday in the Park. Instead, they’re headlining the 33rd Saturday in the Park.”

We bet by the time Earth, Wind and Fire finishes up, you’ll be glad that Saturday in the Park is in the rearview mirror for another year, right?

“Well, it all goes back to what my friend's mom told me: Don’t waste your life away. The anxieties that I feel toward Saturday in the Park isn’t because I want it to be over. Instead, I can’t wait for it to get here again. I love meeting with our board members and volunteers. They’re as invested in SITP as I am and that’s so important. The day after Saturday in the Park, I’ll totally veg out. When I was younger, I’d get a bit depressed, post-SITP. I’d take a few weeks off before booking a small show in Okoboji or somewhere like that. You know, trying to stay in the swing of things. Nowadays, I can appreciate what the festival has become.”