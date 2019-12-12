Sioux City Symphony brings holiday cheer to Orpheum with songs, Santa and Siouxlebrities

What better way to get into the holiday spirit than by attending the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra's "A Swingin' Christmas with the Symphony"?
We are hard-pressed to find a better occasion to break into this joyous time of year.
While the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra is celebrating its 104th year in existence, it is also celebrating 30 years of holiday shows, which started back in 1989.
Symphony CEO Travis Morgan believes this show means a lot to the community as well as the players involved in the production.
"It is about family tradition," said Morgan. "It is a chance for families to get together and enjoy something that has meaning for everyone and affects all parties involved. It is a tradition that may have been passed from your parents to you, and now from you to your children. It is the Christmas music we love that is played the way it is supposed to be played with a big-time orchestra with big sound and all the bells and whistles.
"When you hear these songs live, the memories that flow into you are so powerful. It's like jumping in the Delorean and hitting 88 mph. Nostalgia will hit you, and you may even remember those moments of opening presents when you were 10, or when you caroled around town when you were in middle school. Those memories come flying back when you attend this concert."
Christmas music may make up the majority of the program, but the Symphony has taken into account that there are people of different cultures that live in Siouxland these days, so there will be music selections that will make the show inclusive to most Sioux Cityans.
"We've got something for everybody," said the CEO. "We celebrate a bunch of different cultures and religions."
Be sure do don your best Christmas sweater, as there will be a contest. Categories will include: Most Creative Sweater, Sweater with the Most Holiday Spirit and Best Group Sweater. There will be age categories, as well. Children 12 and under will comprise one group; the other group will include anybody 13 or older. Prizes for the contest include Big Frig coolers and other "amazing" gifts.
Sitting in with the Symphony for this concert will be trumpet player Vince DiMartino and his son Gabriel. The DiMartinos will add an element of jazz and blues to the performance; thus the name "A Swingin' Christmas with the Symphony."
"Vince is one of the top trumpet players in the entire world," said Morgan. "He is known as being one of the best on the circuit. He was excited about coming here and playing with us, so since it was Christmas, he asked if he could bring his son with him, as he is also an excellent player."
Dan Dykstra will reprise his role as the celebrity guest conductor. Also, Ron Demers will read "Twas the Night Before Christmas."
"Ron has been doing TV in this market for almost 30 years," said Morgan. "He's also very musically talented."
Santa Claus also will be making an appearance, but no one knows when to expect the jolly world-traveler.
"Santa comes and goes, so we never know when he'll turn up," said Morgan. "He might show up in the middle of the show, he might direct, he might play; we never know. Santa gets what Santa wants; he's the one holding all the presents."
We at the Weekender know what Santa wants: cookies. Specifically Sugar Shack cookies, which will be free to the audience (and Santa) on Saturday.
"Music Director Ryan Haskins has done a great job of putting this all together," Morgan says. "He's made it so that it's not just one thing. We have made things inclusive down to the way people can dress to come to the concerts. If you wear jeans and T-shirts, it's no big deal."
If that doesn't sound enticing enough, what does Morgan think of the people who go "bah humbug" over this concert?
"If you are looking for something to get you into the mood of Christmas and the holidays, this is the concert," he said. "If you leave this concert and you aren't in the holiday spirit, then you are a Grinch and there's nothing me or anybody in Siouxland can do to help you out. There's nothing we can do. You are a Grinch."