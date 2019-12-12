Sioux City Symphony brings holiday cheer to Orpheum with songs, Santa and Siouxlebrities

"Ron has been doing TV in this market for almost 30 years," said Morgan. "He's also very musically talented."

Santa Claus also will be making an appearance, but no one knows when to expect the jolly world-traveler.

"Santa comes and goes, so we never know when he'll turn up," said Morgan. "He might show up in the middle of the show, he might direct, he might play; we never know. Santa gets what Santa wants; he's the one holding all the presents."

We at the Weekender know what Santa wants: cookies. Specifically Sugar Shack cookies, which will be free to the audience (and Santa) on Saturday.

"Music Director Ryan Haskins has done a great job of putting this all together," Morgan says. "He's made it so that it's not just one thing. We have made things inclusive down to the way people can dress to come to the concerts. If you wear jeans and T-shirts, it's no big deal."

If that doesn't sound enticing enough, what does Morgan think of the people who go "bah humbug" over this concert?

"If you are looking for something to get you into the mood of Christmas and the holidays, this is the concert," he said. "If you leave this concert and you aren't in the holiday spirit, then you are a Grinch and there's nothing me or anybody in Siouxland can do to help you out. There's nothing we can do. You are a Grinch."

