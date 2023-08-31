Coming to Sioux City from a galaxy far, far away, "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. The Sioux City Symphony Orchestra will perform the score while the film unfolds.

Since the release of the first "Star Wars" movie more than 40 years ago, George Lucas' famous space saga has had a seismic impact on cinema and culture, inspiring audiences worldwide with its mythic storytelling, captivating characters, groundbreaking special effects and iconic music scores composed by John Williams.

Tickets are now on sale at Tyson Events Center's Primebank Box Office or at siouxcitysymphony.org.