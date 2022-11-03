 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City Symphony to perform Mahler's 'Resurrection Symphony'

  • 0

For the first time in the Sioux City Symphony's 107-year history, the orchestra will perform Gustav Mahler's "Resurrection Symphony."

Under the baton of Ryan Haskins, the concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.

Mahler's colossal "Symphony No. 2 'Resurrection,'" deals with contemplating the meaning of life and the mystery of death. 

The Sioux City Symphony Orchestra will welcome soloists Celena Shafer, soprano, and Michelle DeYoung, mezzo-soprano, while featuring close to 300 orchestra and chorus members who will fit the Orpheum stage. 

For more information, call 712-277-2111 or go to siouxcitysymphony.org.

Sioux City Symphony Orchestra
Provided
