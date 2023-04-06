The Sioux City Symphony Youth Orchestra will hold auditions for its newly expanded full symphony orchestra from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. May 9-11 at Bishop Heelan Catholic High School, 1231 Grandview Blvd.

Beginning in the fall of 2023, the youth symphony will add woodwinds, brass and percussion to its ensemble offerings for the multi-tiered training program designed to serve talented middle and high school students throughout the tristate region.

The tuition-free Youth Orchestra Training Program, the flagship education initiative of the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra (SCSO), seeks to motivate and inspire progressing instrumentalists throughout the region to pursue musical excellence.

"We remain overjoyed about this new expansion and the many possibilities it will provide for young musicians and the community abroad," SCSO music director Ryan Haskins said. "The Symphony continues to be dedicated to reimagining music education and cultivating an environment filled with excitement to learn, while providing the highest level of music education possible throughout Siouxland."

For more information or to request an audition time, call 712-277-2111 or email scsyo@siouxcitysymphony.org.