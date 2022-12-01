 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City Symphony Youth Orchestra to hold winter concert

The Sioux City Symphony Youth Orchestra will perform its winter concert at 3 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.

Featuring music by Rimsky-Korsakov, Schubert, Hofeldt, Leyden and more, the concert is free and open to the public, with a reception to follow in the Orpheum's lobby.

As the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra's flagship education initiative, the Youth Orchestra Training Program seeks to motivate and inspire progressive instrumentalists throughout the region in the pursuit of musical excellence.

The Sioux City Youth Orchestra is directed by Dr. Bradley Miedema and Kristin Ortmann.

Sioux City Symphony Orchestra
