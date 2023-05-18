The Sioux City Symphony Youth Orchestra (SCSYO) will host its second annual Summer Strings Camp Aug. 11-13.

The three-day camp – which is free, thanks to sponsors and donors – will offer young musicians the opportunity to receive training, insight and encouragement from the SCSYO staff and conductors as well as such artist-teachers as Bacco Liu, Madeleine Wething, Liya Ma, Lisa Miedema, Fei Chen, Stephanie March and Andrew Travers.

The Summer Strings Camp is suitable for string students who have played their instruments for at least two full years, offering technique classes, small group coaching and sectionals, and string orchestral rehearsals.

The weekend will conclude with a side-by-side performance on the Orpheum Stage featuring the Summer Strings Camp participants along with members of the Sioux City Symphony.

Registration for the SCSYO Summer String Camp will be taken until July 1. Contact the Symphony Office at 712-277-2111 or scsyo@siouxcitysymphony.org.