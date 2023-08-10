CALENDAR
MUSIC
CJ Ryder & The Pastmasters at Storm’n Norman’s, 7 p.m., July 15; Storm’n Norman’s, 301 4th St., Waterbury, Neb. Information: 712-251-3196.
George Thorogood and the Destroyers, 7:30 p.m., July 19; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
Maddie Poppe, 8 p.m., July 22; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
Bad Actors - Glue - Ghosts of Patrick Swayze, 9 p.m., July 22; Marty’s Tavern, 1306 Court St.
Wayne Baker Brooks - Chicago Blues Royalty, 8 p.m., July 26; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
Volbeat with Special Guest Halestorm, 7 p.m., July 29; Battery Park, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
Dame’s Rocket, 8 p.m., July 29; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
Maddie & Tae, 8 p.m., Aug. 4; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
Lainey Wilson with Special Guest Kaitlin Butts, 7 p.m., Aug. 10; Battery Park, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
Bywater Call - Southern Soul & Roots Rock, 8 p.m., Aug. 10; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
Ludacris, 7 p.m., Aug. 12; Battery Park, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
Mogen’s Herors at Storm’n Norman’s, 7 p.m., Aug. 12; Storm’n Norman’s, 301 4th St., Waterbury, Neb. Information: 712-251-3196.
Foghat: Road Fever Tour, 8 p.m., Aug. 12; WinnaVegas Casino, 1500 330 St., Sloan, Iowa. Information: 800-468-9466 x6128.
The Wallflowers, 8 p.m., Aug. 19; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
Matthew Curry - Blues Guitar, 8 p.m., Aug. 23; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
Emo Night Brooklyn, 8 p.m., Aug. 25; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
Gimme Gimme Disco, 8 p.m., Aug. 26; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
Curtis Salgado - Blues Icon, 8 p.m., Sept. 1; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
Here Come The Mummies, 8 p.m., Sept. 2; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 30; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.
Cheap Trick, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 6; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
Ned Ledoux, 8 p.m., Oct. 6; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
The Pork Tornados, 8 p.m., Oct. 7; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
Galaxy at Storm’n Norman’s, 7 p.m., Oct. 14; Storm’n Norman’s, 301 4th St., Waterbury, Neb. Information: 712-251-3196.
Killer Queen - A Tribute to Queen, 7 p.m., Oct. 15; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
The Marshall Tucker Band: Infinite Road Tour 2023, 8 p.m., Oct. 20; WinnaVegas Casino, 1500 330 St., Sloan, Iowa. Information: 800-468-9466 x6128.
The Senders at Storm’n Norman’s, 7 p.m., Oct. 28; Storm’n Norman’s, 301 4th St., Waterbury, Neb. Information: 712-251-3196.
ART
Sioux City Art Center: Briar Cliff Review Exhibition, April 20 to Sept. 3; Teo Nguyen: Viêt Nam Peace Project, Aug. 17 to Jan. 14; Grant Wood’s Corn Room mural, ongoing; Earth-Water-Light, ongoing.
OUTDOORS
Coffee & Conservation, 10 a.m., Aug. 16; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
THEATER
Brad Williams, 7 p.m., Sept. 14; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
Reza, 6 p.m., 9 p.m., Sept. 22; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
Disney On Ice: Into the Magic, 7 p.m., Sept. 22; 11 a.m., 3 p.m, 7 p.m., Sept. 23; 11 a.m., 3 p.m., Sept. 24; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.
Ginger Billy, 6 p.m., 9 p.m., Oct. 14; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
Shane Gillis, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 14; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
COMMUNITY
Clay County Fair, 12 p.m., Aug. 10, 11, 12; 515 High St., Vermillion, S.D. Information: sdclaycountyfair@gmail.com.
Relaxation Plant Alternatives for Mind & Body/Nukana, 6 p.m., Aug. 10; The Expansion Center, 1119 4th St. Information: 605-232-8888.
Sergeant Bluff Pioneer Valley Days, Aug. 11, 12; 903 East Topaz Drive, Sergeant Bluff. Information: 712-943-9602.
Pop Up Shops @ The Expansion Center, 11 a.m., Aug. 12; The Expansion Center, 1119 4th St. Information: 605-232-8888.
41st Annual Swap Meet & Flea Market Weekend, 8 a.m., Aug. 19, 20; Monona County Fairgrounds, 1201-1323 Gaukel Drive, Onawa, Iowa. Information: 712-423-2411.
6th Annual Monona County Veterans Memorial Car Show, 10 a.m., Aug. 20; Monona County Fairgrounds, 1201-1323 Gaukel Drive, Onawa, Iowa. Information: 712-423-2411.
Sound Bath: Creative Flow, 6 p.m., Aug. 22; The Expansion Center, 1119 4th St. Information: 605-232-8888.
Danbury Corn Days, Aug. 25, 26, 27; Danbury, Iowa. Information: 712-840-0327.
Commmunity Celebration - NMM Permanent Exhibitions Grand Reopening, 1 p.m., Aug. 26; National Music Museum, 414 East Clark St., Vermillion, S.D. Information: 605-658-3450
HISTORICAL
NMM Special Exhibition “As Good As Gold: The First 50 Years”, Jan. 20 to Dec. 30; National Music Museum, 414 E. Clark St., Vermillion, S.D. Information: 605-658-3450.
CONTINUING EVENTS
Sioux City Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m., Aug.12, 16, 23, 26, 30, Sept. 2, 6, 9, 13, 16, 20, 23, 27, 30, Oct. 4, 7, 11, 14, 18, 21, 25, 28; Tyson Event Center Parking Lot, Corner of TriView Ave. and Pearl St.
Breathe Yoga & Meditation Class, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 10, 15, 17, 22, 24, 29, 31; 9 a.m. July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, Aug. 5, 12, 19, 26; Breathe Yoga & Meditation Center, 1551 Indian Hills Dr. Building C. Information: 712-293-4900.
Siouxland Discovery Barbershop Chorus Rehearsal, 7 p.m., Aug. 14, 21, 28; Elevate Sergeant Bluff, 305 Sergeant Square Drive, Sergeant Bluff. Information: 712-212-3633.
Motorcycle Ride Night, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 10, 24, Sept. 14, 28; Casey’s Convenience Store, 4727 Southern Hills Drive. Information: 712-574-0934.