The annual event, which typically attracts more than 50 floats, musicians and groups, will start on Historic Fourth and Iowa streets before heading west to Fourth and Water streets.

"When we started the St. Patrick's Day Parade 15 years ago, we never imagined it would become one of the biggest events of spring," Sioux City St. Patrick's Day Parade co-chair Mac Dolan said. "We invite businesses, organizations and Irish families to sign up to be a part of the parade. We hope everyone will don their most festive green to kick off the weekend in true St. Patrick's Day style."