Welcome to Jessie Case's world of art that "pops."
His creations have a bold, comic look about them, some of them even incorporating three-dimensional aspects.
Outside of art, Case is a writer and also makes his own video series, "Trash With Class," which you can find on his YouTube channel.
He also acts, performs in drag and was in a production of "Hedwig and the Angry Inch" at Vangarde Arts.
You can find his artwork on Facebook @jcaseart.
Weekender: When, how and why did you first get into creating art?
Case: "I started out when I was really, really young. My mom got me my first paint set. At first I was mad because when you are a kid, you want the newest toy on the shelf, but circumstances may be they couldn't afford that toy. My mom would buy me art sets. I like to think that she had a major part in it since the beginning. She has always pushed me and told me to use my imagination."
Weekender: How would you describe your style?
Case: "If I were to compare myself to other artists, I'd like to think of my work as a mixture of Patrick Nagel, Keith Haring and Lichtenstein. It's a little bit of everything. It's out there."
Weekender: Who are some of your biggest influences in the world of art?
Case: "Right now I'd say Keith Haring. I'm experimenting with a lot of line-work. I didn't want to bring it because I'm not done perfecting it. It's about telling stories with basic drawings."
Weekender: What in life inspires you to create?
Case: "It could be anything; a movie or a book. I'm personally a big fan of 'camp,' stuff that makes you think and laugh; sometimes a little bit of the grotesque. John Waters movies really do it for me. Sometimes they help the wheels turn a little bit."
Weekender: How has the world of drag affected your creativity?
Case: "I used to say if I'm not painting my face, I'm painting something. Honestly, I used to be more of a charcoal kind of guy until I realized that since I was doing makeup, I could make art with paint. I started four or five years ago with canvases and paint. Drag is an art form in and of itself, and my paintings have stemmed from that. I was never a painter, I was illustrating using pencils. When I started doing drag, I figured as long as I was using brushes, I should go to town with them."
Weekender: What are your favorite mediums to work with?
Case: "I use acrylic paint. I've been experimenting with glitter. I also like to use poster board and I glue things on to make my paintings pop. It's out there with no rhyme or reason. It's there to bring the viewer joy or to make them think. I like the stuff I do and don't care if other people don't like it."
Weekender: Imagine waking up in a world without color. How would you cope?
Case: "Well, some people are born color blind. When people like that create art, they make us see it in a different way. I would be devastated if the world didn't have any color, but I don't think it would stop me from creating. Plus I do like gray scale."
Weekender: What is your creative process?
Case: "Sometimes I get ideas for my paintings in the middle of the night. I have a notepad by my bed. I'm also a writer, so if I have an idea of something that makes me laugh, I'll write it. Sometimes I'll have an idea of something random like an electric toilet that makes no sense at all except to me in a REM sleep, apparently. When I sit in front of a canvas, I have a general idea of what I want and within one or two sittings, the painting will be done. Sometimes I'll have friends over while I'm painting and they will be talking to me, but I can't hear them. When I'm done I'll see what time it is, it will be 2 a.m. and I started at 5 p.m. Time is nonexistent. Some of my friends think it's creepy."
Weekender: What kind of headspace do you have to be in to create?
Case: "I find that it's hard for me to do a good job when I'm upset. There are things I paint when I'm upset and there are things I paint when I'm not upset. They look like two different people painted them. I don't like them when they are ugly, and I'm not a good painter when I'm mad. I like to be in a positive mind space."
Weekender: What are some of your go-to subject matters?
Case: "I paint a lot of ladies' faces because I find them simple to do. I paint a lot of birds, but it's kind of weird because I'm terrified of birds. I got bit by a macaw when I was 13 and since then, every time I hear a bird, I'm like, 'Where?!' I feel like the more I paint them, the less terrified I'll be. They ARE terrifying; they're dinosaurs that fly. I don't like that. I do cat paintings because I'm a cat person, but I do them in different ways."
Weekender: Why do you create art? What does it do for you?
Case: "It's a stress reliever, No. 1. I'm always busy and my day is always going. The rest of the world just falls away when I'm creating something. It doesn't have to be just painting. When I'm editing something on Photoshop, editing film for my series or if I'm writing something really funny, nobody can bother me. That is my time and I'm in my space."
Weekender: Do you have to force it, or does it come naturally?
Case: "If I don't have a specific idea, I'll paint something on a canvas and if I get an idea while painting, I'll go with it. Sometimes I'm just bored and throwing paint around to see what I get."
Weekender: What is your ultimate goal in creating art?
Case: "I don't think I have a goal. I'm not painting to sell, I'm not painting for work. I paint these for myself. I throw them online because I want feedback. I like creative criticism. If I do sell my pieces, it is usually to someone that I know and I know will take care of the piece and I sell them for little to no money just so I can get more supplies. I've also donated several paintings to various LGBT centers all over the country and I've donated to local auctions to raise money for the Humane Society."