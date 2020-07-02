Siouxland business offers courses in self-defense

Iacino said that Krav Maga originated in Israel, that it’s what the defense force uses.

“They had to come up with a system that could make anybody learn fast and survive in the street,” Iacino said.

Iacino said Krav Maga specializes in learning how to protect oneself from a gun or knife attack.

Iacino said Brazilian Jujitsu is another form of self-defense he teaches. He said that it’s awesome and allows someone to have an advantage over a larger foe.

“Say a guy tried to attack you, and he was a 350-pound football player, and if you were an expert at Brazilian Jujutsu, you may not be able to overpower him, but you can pin your whole body against one of his limbs,” Iacino said. “Just his arm and then break it, you can choke him out, you can just put your whole body against his leg and break it.”

Iacino said he teaches self-defense so people don’t become victims. He said he wants students to have an awareness of what makes a situation worse, allowing them to get out of it.