Siouxland business offers courses in self-defense

One Combat Academy at Four Seasons Health Club offers many different classes in self-defense or different kinds of martial arts -- Krav Maga, Brazilian Jujitsu, Muay Thai Kickboxing and Mixed Martial Arts (MMA).
One Combat Academy also has wrestling. Manager Aaron Iacino said the wrestling techniques are similar to those of college wrestling.
Classes are open to Four Seasons members and can be accessed by non-members for a fee.
Iacino said that in September, he hopes to add Judo to the growing list of the academy’s courses.
Iacino said that the main class is Krav Maga. He said that it is a great self-defense class, and in his opinion, Krav Maga is the best form of self-defense.
Iacino said Krav Maga has been tested in the real world by average people, so it's proven to work for regular citizens. He said as time goes on Krav Maga will evolve to stay relevant.
"In a lot of traditional martial art styles, you are learning moves that are hundreds of years old and have never been upgraded to meet modern attacks," Iacino said. "Krav Maga focuses on attacks from behind and from the side as well as knife, gun, and blunt object attacks."
Iacino said that Krav Maga originated in Israel, that it’s what the defense force uses.
“They had to come up with a system that could make anybody learn fast and survive in the street,” Iacino said.
Iacino said Krav Maga specializes in learning how to protect oneself from a gun or knife attack.
Iacino said Brazilian Jujitsu is another form of self-defense he teaches. He said that it’s awesome and allows someone to have an advantage over a larger foe.
“Say a guy tried to attack you, and he was a 350-pound football player, and if you were an expert at Brazilian Jujutsu, you may not be able to overpower him, but you can pin your whole body against one of his limbs,” Iacino said. “Just his arm and then break it, you can choke him out, you can just put your whole body against his leg and break it.”
Iacino said he teaches self-defense so people don’t become victims. He said he wants students to have an awareness of what makes a situation worse, allowing them to get out of it.
Iacino said people need to believe, “I can overcome.” He said once people have this mindset, they put a lot more into the physical part of self-defense.
Iacino said people gain confidence from being able to protect themselves and make them walk stronger.
Iacino said there’s something at One Combat Academy for everyone.
“We’re not just a gym of fighters,” Iacino said. He said self-defense is also a great way to stay fit.
Iacino said One Combat Academy is a perfect place for those looking into competing. He said all courses, except Krav Maga, are available to them.
