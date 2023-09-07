Pet owners and animal enthusiasts are encouraged to participate in the Siouxland Humane Society's annual Pets on Parade beginning at 11 a.m. Sept. 9 at Riverside Park, 1301 Riverside Blvd.

People walk their dogs in Pets on Parade Linda Bruning holds Foxy at Pets on Parade in a Sioux City Journal file photo.

Participants are encouraged to pick up a pledge packet at the Siouxland Humane Society's office at 1015 Tri-View Ave. or at any local veterinarian's office. Individuals will be awarded prizes based on how many donations they receive. Prizes include logoed T-shirts, crewneck sweaters, goodie bags and a chance to win a $100 gift card.

In addition, there will be food trucks, pet contests and a police dog demonstration from the Sioux City Police Department.

More information will be found at siouxlandhumanesociety.org.