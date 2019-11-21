Siouxland man raises funds, collects gear to give instruments to children

Carter obtains guitars from donations, swap sites and pawn shops. This year, Carter scored big when Gordon's Pawn Shop closed down and donated 15 guitars and other gear to his cause. After he receives the guitars, he works on them to make sure they are in playing condition before giving the guitars away to the children.

Why is it so important to Carter that these children get a chance to take home a guitar?

“Just to give them a chance they may not be able to have,” said Carter. “It feels so damned good to give. Music is so important. If a kid wants to experience music, they need it. It’s so healthy. You need to let them have it. I get a huge kick out of seeing these kids with their new guitars. Hopefully my son really picks up on this.”

If your child wants the opportunity to get a free guitar, Carter suggests having your child send him a letter stating why he or she wants a guitar.

“Last year I got a ton of letters,” he said. “You can tell who is getting assistance with writing the letters ... who’s really trying. If there is a kid who really wants a guitar, there is no way I can’t give the kid a guitar.”

The reaction of the children receiving the guitars is always worth the time and energy spent by Carter and the others putting on the event.