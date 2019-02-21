That’s right, folks!
In the coming pages you will get to find out what so many of you have been eagerly awaiting over the last several months: you get to see who took first, second and third place in the 123 different categories of the illustrious Siouxland’s Choice Awards!
The past months have brought us many questions in the form of emails, Facebook messages and phone calls, all having to do with these awards. People just seem to get so excited for the results to come out that they have a hard time waiting patiently...but that's all right. We understand. These awards have come to be a mainstay in this community. Winners of past years proudly hang their winning plaques behind their front desks, boasting of being Siouxland's favorite business in a specific category.
For the Weekender staff, these awards mean countless hours spent interviewing, photographing, compiling, selling ads, tabulating votes, writing stories, writing rundowns, editing and pulling hair, all while producing a magazine nearly double the size of a usual Weekender.
Something amazing happened with the contest this year, too. Voting nearly doubled since last year. In comparison to last year’s nearly 32,000 votes, this year we had just fewer than 60,000. This means people around Siouxland care who wins.
With categories from automotive to entertainment, food to drink, health and beauty to shopping and services, there is something of interest for everybody.
So sit back, pop your feet up and get comfortable. Here is the 2019 edition of the Siouxland’s Choice Awards. To the winners go the spoils.