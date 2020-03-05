Siouxland's Choice Awards mystery man revealed!

The morning of Feb. 19, I met my good buddy and deskmate Earl Horlyk at the Living Art Tattoo Studio, 2016 S. St Aubin St., where I would bare some yet-to-be-determined portion of my torso for the cover of the Weekender.

I was going to get a pretend tattoo.

This was another one of those Weekender cover story photos that Earl sprang on me which, for some reason, I was loathe to decline. And this was for the Siouxland's Choice Awards issue to boot, a high honor. I'm still not entirely sure whose idea it was.

There was but one line I wouldn't cross for this -- I was determined that this cover photo wouldn't be as ugly and shameful as that hamburger one I posed for last year. Anything but that I could live with.

In the tattoo parlor my Mr. Rogers-style sweater came off, followed by my silver tie clasp, then the necktie itself, and then the shirt. I was unwilling to dispose of the shirt completely, so I kept it buttoned in the middle and left it about my mid-section.

We all know that tattoo artists are like doctors -- surely they don't judge -- and the two clients in the studio at the time had their heads turned away, being in the middle of getting their own tattoos.