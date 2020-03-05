Siouxland's Choice Awards mystery man revealed!

The morning of Feb. 19, I met my good buddy and deskmate Earl Horlyk at the Living Art Tattoo Studio, 2016 S. St Aubin St., where I would bare some yet-to-be-determined portion of my torso for the cover of the Weekender.
I was going to get a pretend tattoo.
This was another one of those Weekender cover story photos that Earl sprang on me which, for some reason, I was loathe to decline. And this was for the Siouxland's Choice Awards issue to boot, a high honor. I'm still not entirely sure whose idea it was.
There was but one line I wouldn't cross for this -- I was determined that this cover photo wouldn't be as ugly and shameful as that hamburger one I posed for last year. Anything but that I could live with.
In the tattoo parlor my Mr. Rogers-style sweater came off, followed by my silver tie clasp, then the necktie itself, and then the shirt. I was unwilling to dispose of the shirt completely, so I kept it buttoned in the middle and left it about my mid-section.
We all know that tattoo artists are like doctors -- surely they don't judge -- and the two clients in the studio at the time had their heads turned away, being in the middle of getting their own tattoos.
But I didn't want to remove my whole shirt, not in front of Earl. I did once, by chance, see him running shirtless in the park (I think it was that time he got poison ivy-ed), but I was not willing to undignify myself to that extent.
You have free articles remaining.
We waited for a while in the tattoo parlor, Earl in his black overcoat and me with my shirtsleeves dangling about my legs. Unless I'm at home watching Elmer Fudd cartoons, I'm very seldom in that state of déshabillé -- certainly never during work hours.
Tim Hynds, the photographer, showed up after some awkward length of time. I think he sensed my discomfort.
We deliberated where this tattoo should go. I felt it would be best across my very-hairy back, because I appreciate humor, and this would be funny bordering on grotesque. Some readers would be repulsed, and I would giggle.
Tattoo artist Tracy Fanning said it would be uncomfortable for me to have my dense back hair shaved (indeed, I am aware that it is) and that my perverse sense of humor might not be in everyone's best interest. So we agreed to use my less-hairy, less-ridiculous arm.
Before that morning, I didn't know that tattoo artists use stencils for designs -- I would've guessed they free-handed it. The science behind their stencil method is unknown to me, but it reminded me of the carbon paper from my mother's duplicate check books, which she used to give me to play with. They put a paper on your arm and suddenly there's an ink pattern there. Then they use the ink pattern as a guide for the actual tattoo.
The design was lovely, and I applaud Living Art's Andrew "Toad" Stolz, who created it.
Getting the pretend tattoo was painless, and the guy who applied it did so in a masterful way. He shaved my arm with the swift, confident skill of a barber and splashed on some rubbing alcohol, though I'm not sure why. It's a part of the process I suppose.
I've heard of people becoming "addicted" (not in the literal sense) to getting tattoos, but I've never understood it. But after my experience at Living Art, with the friendly tattoo man shaving my arm so gently and applying the fancy stencil, my mind was expanded a bit. The whole experience was a bit like going to a spa, I imagine -- though I've never been to a spa, either.
One last thing: Tim did a good job on the photos. I didn't feel embarrassed by them at all.