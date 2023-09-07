LOCAL THEATERS
Promenade 14
924 Fourth St., 712-277-8300
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 10:50 1:40 4:10 6:35 9:35
Barbie 10:35 1:20 4:05 6:66 9:35
Meg 2: The Trench 10:40 1:35 4:20 7:10 9:55
The Equalizer 3 10:45 1:30 4:15 7:00 10:00
Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story 10:00 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:45
The Hills 10:15 1:05 4:05 6:55 9:45
Blue Beetle 10:20 1:40 4:00 6:50 9:40
Strays 11:00 1:50 4:45 7:20 9:40
Oppenheimer 11:00 2:00 6:15 9:00
Sound of Freedom 10:05 1:00 3:55 6:50 9:50
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Road, 712-276-3062
The Equalizer 3 12:00 1:30 2:30 4:15 5:15 7:00 8:00
Barbie 12:30 3:30 6:30
Gran Turismo 1:00 4:10 7:25
Blue Beetle 12:15 3:15 4:15 6:15 7:15
Strays 1:40 5:00 7:50
Oppenheimer 1:15 4:15 7:40
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 11:00 2:05 2:25 4:55 7:25
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, IA, 712-564-1778
The Equalizer 3 7:20
Gran Turismo 7:00
Goonies 7:15
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE
402-873-6487
The Equalizer 3 7:05
Blue Beetle 7:00
Gran Turismo 6:45
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE
402-727-8986
See website for showtimes
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St., Wayne, NE
402-833-1833
See website for showtimes
Coyote Twin
10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3331
See website for showtimes
Holland Plaza Theater
717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA
712-737-8866
The Equalizer 3 7:30
Goonies 7:15
The Hill 7:05
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA
The Equalizer 3 7:30
Goonies 7:15
The Hill 7:05