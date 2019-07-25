13-year-old buzzed driver
Is the kid in trouble because of the underage drinking, or because of the underage driving?
A 13-year-old is facing charges including possession of alcohol under the legal age, speeding, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and driving without a license after a run-in with a Lyon County Sheriff's deputy.
According to a press release from the Lyon County Sheriff's Department, on July 20, a Lyon County deputy attempted to stop a vehicle travelling 77 miles an hour on a 55-mile-per-hour road near the intersection of Iowa Highway 9 and county road K40.
The vehicle initially failed to stop until reaching the intersection of Highway 9 and Dogwood Avenue.
The driver, a 13-year-old, was found to be under the influence of alcohol.
Others in the vehicle also face charges: 34-year-old Manuel DeJesus Garcia, of Rock Valley, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, open container and permitting an unauthorized person to drive. 36-year-old Jose Garcia of Rock Valley faces the same charges, as does 24-year-old Olga Marina Martinez of Rock Valley.
Another juvenile in the vehicle was charged with possession of alcohol under the legal age. All the adults were taken to the Lyon County Jail.
Sticky fingers, hot car, lead foot
Two people are facing felony drug charges after run-ins with the law in Storm Lake.
Juwanda Petty, 28, of Fort Dodge, Iowa, was arrested July 18 and charged with four counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance -- two of them as a Class B felony, one as a Class C felony and the fourth as a Class D felony -- and four counts of failure to affix a drug tax stamp, all felonies.
Her arrest came a day after police found methamphetamine, cocaine, ecstasy and marijuana in an Indiana man's vehicle. Denzel Carr, 19, of Gary, Indiana, was arrested July 17 after a short foot pursuit in the 700 block of West Ninth Street. He faces the same charges as Petty and is also charged with interference with official acts.
Police found 13 grams of meth in several packages in a fanny pack Carr tossed aside during the foot chase. Police found and seized quantities of illegal drugs as well as a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun, packaging materials, scales and other drug paraphernalia in his vehicle.
