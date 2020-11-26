Siouxland Strange: A bad ATV, a bad license and a bad solution

I don't remember filing for unemployment in Kansas
Somebody's trying to take the Sunflower State to the cleaners, and they're stealing the identities of people in the Hawkeye State to do it.
Several residents in the area of Cherokee County (Iowa) have received notices from the Kansas Department of Labor indicating that someone has filed for unemployment benefits on their behalf, according to a notice from the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
"Thieves continue to take advantage of the Covid-19 pandemic and once they obtain someone's personal information, such as name, date of birth or social security number, they can then file a fraudulent claim with the Department of Labor," Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves said in a statement.
"As with most scams, these thieves attempt to get peoples personal information by posing as government or bank official on the phone or through email, or they may gather the needed information from data breaches from credit card or similar companies," Sheriff Groves added.
In response to the dramatic increase in fraudulent unemployment claims across the country, the Kansas Department of Labor has announced they are doubling the size of their fraud and special investigation unit, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office. In addition, they have created an easy to use online system for residents to report suspected fraud.
Anyone who believes their name has been fraudulently used to apply for unemployment benefits should visit www.ReportFraud.ks.gov to make an official report.
Our ATV broke down and my license is bad, can we use your phone?
There wouldn't have been a problem if they'd just used AAA.
At 4:20 p.m. Nov. 17, the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jonathan Koerselman, age 36, of Sheldon, Iowa, on a charge of driving a motor vehicle with a barred license.
The arrest stemmed from a report of a suspicious person complaint that occurred at a residence on 340th Street west of Sheldon, where Koerselman and another person entered onto a residential property after their vehicle became disabled.
Deputies discovered that Koerselman had been operating a Honda all-terrain vehicle and determined his driver’s license was barred.
Koerselman was transported to the Sioux County Jail.
