Siouxland Strange: A bad ATV, a bad license and a bad solution

I don't remember filing for unemployment in Kansas

Somebody's trying to take the Sunflower State to the cleaners, and they're stealing the identities of people in the Hawkeye State to do it.

Several residents in the area of Cherokee County (Iowa) have received notices from the Kansas Department of Labor indicating that someone has filed for unemployment benefits on their behalf, according to a notice from the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

"Thieves continue to take advantage of the Covid-19 pandemic and once they obtain someone's personal information, such as name, date of birth or social security number, they can then file a fraudulent claim with the Department of Labor," Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves said in a statement.

"As with most scams, these thieves attempt to get peoples personal information by posing as government or bank official on the phone or through email, or they may gather the needed information from data breaches from credit card or similar companies," Sheriff Groves added.