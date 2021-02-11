Siouxland Strange: A car on the roof!

There's a car on the roof!
For those left wondering, 'How did this happen?' -- ask a physicist.
A Sioux Falls man was hospitalized the night of Feb. 2 after his car went airborne and landed on top of a Larchwood, Iowa, home.
At about 10:20 p.m., a Toyota Corolla driven by Irrael Garcia Hidalgo, 25, left Iowa Highway 9 and crashed onto the roof of the house at 1231 Holder St.
According to the Iowa State Patrol, Garcia Hidalgo was driving north at a high rate of speed when he was unable to navigate the highway's curve. His car left the road, vaulted over Holder Street and landed on the house.
Garcia Hidalgo was able to get out of the car by himself, the state patrol said. He was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital.
There was no one inside the house at the time of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
High-speed chase on Gordon Drive
A Chicago man who led sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase on Gordon Drive Feb. 2 while a 2-year-old was in his back seat was arrested for possession of cocaine and other charges.
Michael James, 28, sped away from Woodbury County Sheriff's deputies who had stopped his westbound Dodge SUV at about 9:20 p.m. on U.S. Highway 20 near Buchanan Avenue just east of Sioux City because the license plate lights were not working.
Deputies pursued James into Sioux City on Gordon Drive at speeds above 80 mph before they were able to flatten tires on his vehicle and bring his vehicle to a stop.
According to a complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, a container with marijuana could be seen inside the vehicle, and a search revealed a baggie containing several rocks of cocaine packaged for resale under the driver's seat. A 2-year-old child, who was not restrained in a car seat or with a seat belt, was seated in the back.
James admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the evening, the complaint said, and he failed a field sobriety test. He refused a chemical test, telling deputies the test would come back positive for drugs.
He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on charges of operating while intoxicated, child endangerment, eluding, failure to affix a drug tax stamp and possession of cocaine.