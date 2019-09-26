So cheap it was a steal
By his own account, a transient Sioux City man got one heck of a deal on a 2013 Ford Fusion -- he paid only $1,000 cash for the vehicle.
Unfortunately, that version of events was a fib. The vehicle was, in fact, stolen from Omaha, and the license plates came from a different car entirely.
According to a criminal complaint, at around 3:23 p.m. Sept. 18, Sioux City Police officers were notified of a stolen vehicle at the 3100 block of Floyd Boulevard. When officers stopped the vehicle, the driver, 38-year-old Christopher Garner, listed as a transient of Sioux City, told them he was the owner of the 2013 Ford.
Garner told officers he paid $1,000 cash for the car three months earlier, but he was unable to furnish proof of registration, a bill of sale or a title to the vehicle. He also admitted that the car's license plates did not belong on the car.
The Ford's VIN number told a different story -- it was listed as stolen from Omaha. Meanwhile, a police K-9 alerted officers to the presence of two meth pipes and a 1.4 gram baggie of methamphetamine in the car.
Garner faces charges including second-degree theft, a felony, and possession of a controlled substance, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. He was held in the Woodbury County Jail on $3,300 bond.
63 pounds of ganj
Sioux City Police on Sept. 19 confiscated a rather large amount of marijuana -- roughly as much, by weight, as a 9-year-old child.
They found some guns and a boatload of cash to boot.
According to a press release from the Police Department, after a weeks-long investigation into a Sioux City residence suspected of distributing marijuana, the Sioux City Police Department obtained warrants for three homes, where they seized marijuana, weapons and cash.
Officers seized 63 pounds of marijuana, three firearms and $17,000. Detectives charged 37-year-old Daniel James Johnson, 38-year-old Cory L. Krotz and 44-year-old Tammi J. Tonjum, all of Sioux City, with conspiracy to distribute marijuana and drug tax stamp violations in connection with the investigation.
The investigation is ongoing.