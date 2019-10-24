A very sad Smokey and the Bandit
After a high-speed pursuit, you can't just hide in a cornfield forever. Police dogs, drones and multiple law enforcement agencies are coming after you.
Two men were apprehended Oct. 15 after a law enforcement pursuit in southwestern Woodbury County.
According to a criminal complaint and a press release from the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office, a high-speed pursuit began on Interstate 29 south of Sioux City at around 4:15 a.m. Oct. 15. The vehicle, a 2002 Ford Escort, was going about 78 miles per hour in a 70-mph zone.
When a Woodbury County Sheriff's deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, it sped away, accelerating to over 100 miles per hour, exiting the interstate at Sloan and heading north on gravel roads toward Salix.
During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle blew through five stop signs and "showed zero regard for the possibility of any other people in traffic." For a while it sped down the middle of the two-lane roadway, according to the criminal complaint.
Eventually the Ford spun out on a gravel road, leaving the suspect vehicle facing the deputy's. The driver reversed and put the car broadside across the road, which caused the deputy to collide with the vehicle's driver-side door.
You have free articles remaining.
A male passenger fled the vehicle. The driver, 33-year-old Donavon Pinkston of Sioux Falls, S.D., was caught at Carroll Avenue and County Road K-45, according to the news release. A glass pipe with "Methamphetamine residue all over it" was found inside the car.
The passenger, later identified as 28-year-old Michael Twiford, was at large for hours until it was determined he was hiding in a cornfield near Salix.
Deputies, troopers and officers from Woodbury County, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Motor Vehicle Enforcement, and Sergeant Bluff Police Department converged on the cornfield, where they deployed police dogs and a Sheriff's Office drone to find and arrest Twiford.
Both men were wanted out of South Dakota on outstanding warrants, and both are on parole. In Woodbury County, Pinkston was charged with aggravated eluding, numerous traffic violations and possession of drug paraphernalia, and Twiford was charged with two counts of interference with official acts. Holds for South Dakota were placed on both men.