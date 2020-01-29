Siouxland Strange: A Febreze heist gone wrong

Botched Febreze heist
Those air fresheners probably were not worth it in the grand scheme of things.
According to a criminal complaint, at around 2:43 p.m. Jan. 22, Sioux City Police officers were flagged down by a customer who reported shoplifting inside the Family Dollar at 1400 Jackson St.
Officers found Simone Sabrina Tyndall-Morris, 31, who admitted she had taken air fresheners from the store, and produced three Febreeze air fresheners with a combined value of $19.50.
Tyndall-Morris was placed into custody, and officers found a folding knife with a 3.5 inch blade in her coat pocket and a glass methamphetamine pipe with residue in her purse.
She faces charges including carrying a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and aggravated theft, and was held in the Woodbury County Jail on $1,500 bond.
The kid with the stolen gun
A Sioux City juvenile was arrested on felony firearms charges in the wee hours the morning of Jan. 23.
According to criminal complaints, after midnight Jan. 23 the Sioux City Police Department was conducting surveillance on a house in the 1800 block of Douglas Street in connection with a shooting that had occurred in Sioux City a few hours earlier.
A 17-year-old Sioux City male was seen leaving a residence and was found to have a firearm in his jacket pocket. He attempted to flee on foot but was eventually taken to the ground and arrested.
Officers recovered a loaded Kimber Micro 9 Crimson 9mm handgun from a pocket in the male's jacket. The handgun was determined to have been stolen in Sioux City, and the male did not have a weapons carrying permit.
He faces charges including interference with official acts -- firearm, a class D felony, trafficking in stolen weapons, first offense, a class D felony and carrying a concealed or dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor.
He was held in the Juvenile Detention on $25,000 bond.