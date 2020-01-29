Siouxland Strange: A Febreze heist gone wrong

Botched Febreze heist

Those air fresheners probably were not worth it in the grand scheme of things.

According to a criminal complaint, at around 2:43 p.m. Jan. 22, Sioux City Police officers were flagged down by a customer who reported shoplifting inside the Family Dollar at 1400 Jackson St.

Officers found Simone Sabrina Tyndall-Morris, 31, who admitted she had taken air fresheners from the store, and produced three Febreeze air fresheners with a combined value of $19.50.

Tyndall-Morris was placed into custody, and officers found a folding knife with a 3.5 inch blade in her coat pocket and a glass methamphetamine pipe with residue in her purse.

She faces charges including carrying a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and aggravated theft, and was held in the Woodbury County Jail on $1,500 bond.

The kid with the stolen gun

A Sioux City juvenile was arrested on felony firearms charges in the wee hours the morning of Jan. 23.