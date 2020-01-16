Siouxland Strange: A fender-bender and a handgun

Turn on, tune in, drive into Perry Creek

Something odd happened at Perry Creek last week.

A vehicle crashed upside down in the creek on Sioux City's west side Jan. 10. The occupants, having sustained few apparent injuries, were taken to a local hospital as a precaution due to their exposure to the icy water.

Sioux City Police Officer Aaron Clark said the incident occurred around 9:48 a.m. Jan. 10. A white Chrysler Cirrus LXi was traveling in the area of Hamilton Boulevard and, at some point, headed west in the area of West 24th Street, went over the embankment and down into the creek, where the car landed upside down.

Clark said there appeared to be some degree of confusion among the driver and passengers, who claimed they had been at Grandview Park, then ended up in the creek, nearly a mile away. One passenger reported that he had recently dropped acid.

"The young lady claimed that the brakes went out," Clark said. "I'm sure they were doing something crazy."

He added, "God knows what really happened."

All the occupants of the vehicle were able to exit the vehicle by themselves.