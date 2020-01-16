Siouxland Strange: A fender-bender and a handgun

Turn on, tune in, drive into Perry Creek
Something odd happened at Perry Creek last week.
A vehicle crashed upside down in the creek on Sioux City's west side Jan. 10. The occupants, having sustained few apparent injuries, were taken to a local hospital as a precaution due to their exposure to the icy water.
Sioux City Police Officer Aaron Clark said the incident occurred around 9:48 a.m. Jan. 10. A white Chrysler Cirrus LXi was traveling in the area of Hamilton Boulevard and, at some point, headed west in the area of West 24th Street, went over the embankment and down into the creek, where the car landed upside down.
Clark said there appeared to be some degree of confusion among the driver and passengers, who claimed they had been at Grandview Park, then ended up in the creek, nearly a mile away. One passenger reported that he had recently dropped acid.
"The young lady claimed that the brakes went out," Clark said. "I'm sure they were doing something crazy."
He added, "God knows what really happened."
All the occupants of the vehicle were able to exit the vehicle by themselves.
The driver will face citations including failure to maintain control and operating without insurance.
SUX shots fired incident #14,682
Talking to the other driver after a fender-bender is awkward enough as it is -- brandishing a handgun won't make matters any better.
An investigation into a Jan. 9 report of shots fired in a northside residential neighborhood is ongoing, police said last week.
At approximately 8:13 p.m. on Jan. 9, officers were called to the 1800 block of 27th Street. According to witnesses, a disturbance had occurred between two motorists involved in a minor traffic accident. Witnesses say a handgun was fired during the incident.
Both drivers had left the scene prior to the arrival of officers. However, one of the subjects was located a short time later and a handgun was recovered.
Investigators say there were no reports of injuries or damages associated with this incident.