Siouxland Strange: A friendly game of cards that went south

Dains is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $1.035 million bond. He has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, commission of a specified unlawful activity, second-degree theft and first-degree burglary for the July 16, 2019, death of Paul Smith. Dains is accused of killing Smith, 65, during a fight after he broke into Smith's home at 314 20th St. and later took $120 and Smith's Ford Explorer.

An autopsy report listed the cause of death as blunt-force injuries to the head and neck. Strangulation also was a "probable component," the report said.

Police found Smith's body after responding to a call from Dains' estranged wife, who rented another room in Smith's building and said she was worried because she hadn't seen him for a while and witnessed Dains driving Smith's vehicle.

During a hearing Friday, public defender Joseph Reedy told District Judge Jeffrey Poulson that Dains does not intend to waive his right to a speedy trial ahead of the Jan. 5 trial deadline. Poulson directed the prosecution and defense to work with court administration to schedule a firm trial date prior to the deadline.