Siouxland Strange: A ghost problem on your hands

You're going to have a serious ghost problem on your hands
It's one of the ugliest crimes: stealing from those who have absolutely no way to defend themselves, because they've been dead for almost 125 years.
The Wayne County (Nebraska) Sheriff's Office wrote in a Dec. 29 Facebook post that an old gravestone was found abandoned and may have been stolen from a cemetery in or near Wayne.
The individual whose weathered headstone was stolen apparently died as a child in 1896.
On Jan. 2, the sheriff's office announced in a subsequent Facebook post that the cemetery had been located. It is unclear if there are any suspects in the theft.
Gunplay in Larrabee
The Cherokee County community of Larrabee stays out of the news much of the time. Then something like this happens.
A Cherokee, Iowa, man was arrested on charges of firing shots at a house and car in nearby Larrabee.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the home Jan. 1 after taking a report of vandalism. Deputies investigating the report found that a car and house had been shot numerous times.
Joseph Luellen, 29, was arrested and charged with firing the shots earlier Friday. He was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying weapons and reckless use of a firearm.
Theft in the six figures
It's unclear what exactly was taken, but obviously it was pretty valuable stuff.
A Dakota Dunes man faces charges of taking up to half a million dollars' worth of property from a North Sioux City company.
A Union County grand jury on Dec. 14 filed a two-count indictment against Joshua McElroy, 33, charging him with grand theft and embezzlement of property received in trust. It is not known exactly what type of property was taken.
An arrest warrant was served on Dec. 28, and McElroy posted bond.
The indictment alleges that from May 1, 2017, through April 15, 2020, McElroy took or exercised unauthorized control over property belonging to Murphy Insulation Inc. and/or Murphy Mechanical Insulation Inc. and valued at more than $100,000 but less than or equal to $500,000.
During the same time period, McElroy is charged with unlawfully using the company's property that had been entrusted to him and that he did so with the intent to defraud the company.