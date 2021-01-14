Siouxland Strange: A ghost problem on your hands

Joseph Luellen, 29, was arrested and charged with firing the shots earlier Friday. He was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying weapons and reckless use of a firearm.

Theft in the six figures

It's unclear what exactly was taken, but obviously it was pretty valuable stuff.

A Dakota Dunes man faces charges of taking up to half a million dollars' worth of property from a North Sioux City company.

A Union County grand jury on Dec. 14 filed a two-count indictment against Joshua McElroy, 33, charging him with grand theft and embezzlement of property received in trust. It is not known exactly what type of property was taken.

An arrest warrant was served on Dec. 28, and McElroy posted bond.

The indictment alleges that from May 1, 2017, through April 15, 2020, McElroy took or exercised unauthorized control over property belonging to Murphy Insulation Inc. and/or Murphy Mechanical Insulation Inc. and valued at more than $100,000 but less than or equal to $500,000.