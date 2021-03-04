Siouxland Strange: A hot minivan pursuit

Hot minivan pursuit in downtown Sioux City
Eighty miles per hour: acceptable on I-29 in South Dakota, not acceptable on Nebraska Street in downtown Sioux City.
A Sioux City man was arrested in the early hours Feb. 25 after he led authorities on a wild pursuit throughout the downtown.
According to a criminal complaint, at around 12:22 a.m. Feb. 25, a Woodbury County Sheriff's Deputy was heading south on Pierce Street, near the intersection with Fourth Street, when he noticed a vehicle turning north (the wrong way) onto Pierce Street, a one-way street, from Third Street.
The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, a 2002 Toyota Sienna, but as soon as the red-and-blue lights came on, the minivan rapidly accelerated to Douglas Street, where it headed south and returned to Third Street. The sheriff's cruiser's lights and sirens "were in full effect," according to the criminal complaint, but it didn't seem to have much of an effect.
Once on Third Street, the minivan moved east to Nebraska Street, where it headed south (also the wrong way). The minivan then made "a large U-turn" in the Walgreens parking lot and headed north on Nebraska Street at high speed -- 80 miles per hour.
The deputy momentarily lost sight of the vehicle at Ninth and Nebraska, but civilians reported the vehicle went east on 11th Street.
The van was found unoccupied and parked in the 1100 block of Iowa Street. Deputies gathered outside, and Alexander DeFord, 23, of Sioux City, came out and admitted he'd been driving the minivan.
DeFord's driver's license was suspended, with seven withdraws in effect. He also had a warrant for his arrest due to an unrelated drug charge.
DeFord was arrested and held in the Woodbury County Jail on two separate $2,000 bonds. He is expected to face charges including eluding, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, driving with a suspended license, driving the wrong way and the unrelated drug possession charge.