Siouxland Strange: A hot minivan pursuit

Hot minivan pursuit in downtown Sioux City

Eighty miles per hour: acceptable on I-29 in South Dakota, not acceptable on Nebraska Street in downtown Sioux City.

A Sioux City man was arrested in the early hours Feb. 25 after he led authorities on a wild pursuit throughout the downtown.

According to a criminal complaint, at around 12:22 a.m. Feb. 25, a Woodbury County Sheriff's Deputy was heading south on Pierce Street, near the intersection with Fourth Street, when he noticed a vehicle turning north (the wrong way) onto Pierce Street, a one-way street, from Third Street.

The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, a 2002 Toyota Sienna, but as soon as the red-and-blue lights came on, the minivan rapidly accelerated to Douglas Street, where it headed south and returned to Third Street. The sheriff's cruiser's lights and sirens "were in full effect," according to the criminal complaint, but it didn't seem to have much of an effect.

Once on Third Street, the minivan moved east to Nebraska Street, where it headed south (also the wrong way). The minivan then made "a large U-turn" in the Walgreens parking lot and headed north on Nebraska Street at high speed -- 80 miles per hour.