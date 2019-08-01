Late night carjacking binge
A Sioux City man is facing a variety of felony charges after he allegedly threatened several people with a handgun and stole two vehicles.
According to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department, at around 12:17 a.m. July 27, Sioux City Police officers were called to the 4600 block of Morningside Avenue to respond to a robbery.
The victim was reportedly at a drive-up ATM at a bank when he was approached by 25-year-old Jeremiah J. Shortenhaus of Sioux City, who displayed a handgun and demanded cash and ordered the victim out of the vehicle, which he stole.
A short time later, the South Sioux City Police Department found the vehicle and Shortenhaus fled on foot. At around 1:30 a.m., Shortenhaus threatened another victim with the handgun near 13th Street and Dakota Avenue and stole the second victim's car.
About ten minutes later, Sioux City Police officers found the second stolen vehicle near Gordon Drive and Nebraska Street, and Shortenhaus led officers on a short pursuit. He abandoned the vehicle at the east end of the Gordon Drive viaduct and fled on foot. He was arrested a short distance away.
Shortenhaus faces charges including first-degree robbery, a class B felony, possession of a firearm by a felon, a class D felony, second-degree theft, a class D felony and eluding a law enforcement vehicle, a class D felony.
He is currently held in the Woodbury County Jail on $40,000 bond.
Police Chief in trouble
Nobody, not even the Police Chief of Kingsley, Iowa, is above the law.
Kingsley Police Chief Joseph Hoover was arrested July 19 on a charge of domestic abuse assault.
The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office said it investigated a report of a possible case of domestic abuse that occurred in Kingsley in the early morning hours July 19 after receiving a call from a concerned citizen. After arriving at the residence, deputies found a female victim with several injuries to her face and neck, according to court documents.
The victim told deputies that, during an altercation, Hoover, 51, struck her with his forearm and shoulder, causing her bodily injury, according to court documents.
The sheriff's office said it then arrested Hoover on one charge of domestic abuse assault, a serious misdemeanor. He was transported to the Plymouth County Jail, where he was booked on the charge.
