Siouxland Strange: A mountain lion in town?

Not a mountain lion

Sioux City Police were dispatched to the 1900 block of Boies St. in the Riverside neighborhood for a possible mountain lion sighting Nov. 29.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, officers and animal control searched the area. After conferring with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, "it was determined that the only tracks in the area were canine and not from a mountain lion," according to the post.

Driving under the influence, with a barred license

A Tyndall, Nebraska, man was arrested on Interstate 29 Nov. 29 on several charges after allegedly driving under the influence of marijuana with a barred license.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to a criminal complaint, at about 8:29 p.m. Nov. 28, an Iowa State Patrol trooper was passed on I-29 by a purple Honda Accord, which exited at the Sergeant Bluff exit. The trooper saw a male driving the vehicle.