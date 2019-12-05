Siouxland Strange: A mountain lion in town?

Not a mountain lion
Sioux City Police were dispatched to the 1900 block of Boies St. in the Riverside neighborhood for a possible mountain lion sighting Nov. 29.
According to a post on the department's Facebook page, officers and animal control searched the area. After conferring with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, "it was determined that the only tracks in the area were canine and not from a mountain lion," according to the post.
Driving under the influence, with a barred license
A Tyndall, Nebraska, man was arrested on Interstate 29 Nov. 29 on several charges after allegedly driving under the influence of marijuana with a barred license.
According to a criminal complaint, at about 8:29 p.m. Nov. 28, an Iowa State Patrol trooper was passed on I-29 by a purple Honda Accord, which exited at the Sergeant Bluff exit. The trooper saw a male driving the vehicle.
A short time later, the trooper was contacted by a Sergeant Bluff officer asking if the vehicle had passed. The Sergeant Bluff officer advised that the vehicle turned into the Pump N Pak gas station and that the driver and a female passenger switched seats. The trooper subsequently located the vehicle on its return to I-29.
The male in the passenger seat, who was originally driving, threw a cigarette out of the vehicle, which hit the patrol vehicle.
When the trooper pulled the vehicle over, a "strong odor of burnt marijuana" came from inside. The man who had been driving, 35-year-old Jerry Tyndall of Rosalie, Nebraska, reportedly had bloodshot, watery eyes and droopy eyelids, exhibited low, mumbled and occasionally slurred speech and appeared to be dehydrated.
Tyndall's driver's license was barred until September 2020 for non-payment of an Iowa fine, and has 10 withdrawals in effect.
The trooper noticed a black trash bag on the front passenger floorboard. Inside was a lotion bottle which contained a "green leafy substance," believed to be marijuana, and rolling papers. Tyndall failed a drug influence evaluation and refused to provide chemical testing "because he admitted to smoking marijuana" and admitted that his urine would test positive for marijuana.
Tyndall faces charges including operating under the influence, first offense, driving while barred and possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held in the Woodbury County Jail on $2,000 bond.