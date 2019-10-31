The screwdriver carjacker
Beware the screwdriver of Justin Pena.
According to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department, SCPD officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Dale Street for "what was originally described as a disturbance involving multiple subjects" on Oct. 26.
On scene, officers found a man had threatened to stab another man with a screwdriver while stealing his car. He then fled the area in the stolen vehicle before crashing it into a pole.
He then left the vehicle and attempted to assault another person with the screwdriver.
Officers found the man, 19-year-old Justin Matthew Pena of Sioux City, about two blocks from where the incident took place. Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the incident.
Pena was charged with first-degree robbery, aggravated assault, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, no driver's license and failure to maintain control. He was held in the Woodbury County Jail on $25,000 bond.
A three-martini study hall
Didn't anybody teach you better -- you don't narc on your buyer! Also, don't bring booze to school.
According to a press release from the Storm Lake Police Department, officers were called to the Storm Lake High School Oct. 23 for a reported minor in possession of alcohol.
The 17-year-old male, who has not been identified, had two bottles of alcohol at the school, which were seized by school officials.
He was charged with possession of alcohol by a minor and released pending a date in juvenile court.
The investigation found that 23-year-old Kenji Moua of Truesdale, Iowa, provided the alcohol in the parking lot of the Storm Lake Walmart store the evening of Oct. 21.
Moua was charged with supplying alcohol to a minor (a serious misdemeanor) and booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on $1,000 bond.