A bunch of bogus Benjamins

You know something's fishy when you get a bunch of $100 bills that all share the same serial number. 

The Storm Lake Police Department arrested two men July 31 on felony charges of forgery and money laundering after they attempted to pass counterfeit $100 bills at Storm Lake businesses. 

According to a press release from the Storm Lake Police Department, at around 10:07 a.m. July 31, officers were dispatched to The Brew Convenience Store, 1100 East Fifth St., where a suspect had attempted to pass four counterfeit $100 bills. 

Store staff told the police the counterfeit bills had been passed during the early morning hours July 31. Officers identified the suspect after reviewing surveillance video from the store. 

