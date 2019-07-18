Alms for the fraudsters
It's safe to assume these con artists are going to hell.
The Sioux County Sheriff's Office on July 9 warned of text messages circulating from people claiming to be pastors seeking gift cards.
According to the news release, the "pastor" sends texts asking the recipient to buy gift cards and send the gift card number. The "pastor" claims to have a friend in the hospital ill with cancer.
The texts are a scam, and the Sioux County Sheriff's Office warns against replying to the messages or providing any information.
Don't mess around with Latea
Jim Croce could've written a song about this.
A Sioux City woman was charged last week with punching a man in the head, taking his cellphone and smashing it.
Latea Tyndall, 26, was arrested July 10 on charges of second-degree robbery, a felony, and third-degree criminal mischief, an aggravated misdemeanor. She was held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
According to a complaint, officers were called to the 400 block of Market Street at 5:09 p.m. July 10 by the victim, who was holding his head and staggering when police arrived.
A witness told police that Tyndall had been trying to fight moving vehicles on Fourth Street before she approached the victim and began punching him in the head. Tyndall took the man's cellphone and fled, the complaint said.
The witness said that Tyndall returned shortly, began assaulting the man a second time and smashed his phone, an iPhone 10 valued at $899, in the street, according to the complaint.
Tyndall denied assaulting the man and taking his phone, court documents said.