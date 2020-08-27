Siouxland Strange: An angry mob at nightclub?

Angry mob at nightclub
Lord only knows what all this was about.
The Sioux City Police Department said an unruly early-morning crowd of people threw rocks at emergency responders, slowing the response to a shooting victim at a nightclub in the wee hours on Aug. 16.
In a news release, the department said officers responded to reports of gunshots, and found a person who had been shot at Esquire Night Club, 414 West Seventh St.
As officers attempted to provide medical care to the shooting victim at about 3 a.m. Aug. 16, a crowd at the club engaged in "physical resistance," including throwing rocks.
Police later secured the site, and the unidentified person who was shot was taken to MercyOne Siouxland for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.
Beware radically-redesigned currency
When did they start putting Chinese characters on the $100 bill?
The Sioux County Sheriff's Office on Aug. 22 issued a notice warning of a type of counterfeit currency circulating in the area.
The counterfeits feature bright-pink Chinese lettering on the front and back sides. According to the sheriff's office, the bills have a legitimate use -- in China they're used to train bank clerks to count and identify American banknotes.
It was not entirely clear if the illegitimate notes had been confiscated or inadvertently accepted at area businesses, or if anyone had been charged with a crime related to the bills.
The notes can be purchased online in $5, $10, $50 or $100 denominations, according to the Sioux County Sheriff's Office. Besides the Chinese characters, these notes can be identified by their texture, which is smoother than authentic bills. They're also lighter than real banknotes.
It is not illegal to possess these bills, but it goes without saying that it's illegal to attempt to purchase anything with them.
