Siouxland Strange: An angry mob at nightclub?

Angry mob at nightclub

Lord only knows what all this was about.

The Sioux City Police Department said an unruly early-morning crowd of people threw rocks at emergency responders, slowing the response to a shooting victim at a nightclub in the wee hours on Aug. 16.

In a news release, the department said officers responded to reports of gunshots, and found a person who had been shot at Esquire Night Club, 414 West Seventh St.

As officers attempted to provide medical care to the shooting victim at about 3 a.m. Aug. 16, a crowd at the club engaged in "physical resistance," including throwing rocks.

Police later secured the site, and the unidentified person who was shot was taken to MercyOne Siouxland for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

Beware radically-redesigned currency

When did they start putting Chinese characters on the $100 bill?

The Sioux County Sheriff's Office on Aug. 22 issued a notice warning of a type of counterfeit currency circulating in the area.