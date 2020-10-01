Siouxland Strange: An inside job

It's an inside job
Turns out the perp was in-house.
A former Plymouth County Sheriff's deputy has been jailed on multiple felony charges in connection with burglaries and thefts that took place over a period of more than two years, while he was employed with the department.
Ex-deputy Aaron John Leusink, 41, was taken into custody by agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Sept. 24, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety.
Leusink was charged in connection with burglaries and thefts that took place between December 2017 and January 2020, while he served as a sheriff's deputy. The thefts were related to prescription medications.
The following charges have been filed against Leusink:
-- One count of first-degree burglary, a class B felony
-- Two counts of second-degree burglary, a class C felony
-- Two counts of third-degree burglary, a class D felony
-- Felonious misconduct in office, a class D felony
-- Unlawful possession of prescription drugs, a serious misdemeanor
-- One count of fourth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor
-- Three counts of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor
Leusink's bond was set at $30,000, and he was held in the Plymouth County Jail.
The Plymouth County Sheriff's Department became aware of Leusink's criminal activities in April, during a review of internal records. Plymouth County Sheriff Michael Van Otterloo requested that the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation review and handle the investigation.
Leusink was placed on administrative leave during the investigation, then terminated in April.
In a separate press release Sept. 24, Sheriff Van Otterloo registered his displeasure with Leusink's alleged misconduct.
"Every day the employees of the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office put forth a tremendous amount of effort to serve with integrity, honesty, and public trust. It is disheartening to have that effort tarnished by the actions of one person, whose misconduct does not define who we are. Former deputy Leusink neglected his oaths in acting in a manner unbecoming of an officer of the law. He will fact the consequences of his actions. Meanwhile, the men (and women) of the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office are dedicated to serve and protect and will continue to do so," Van Otterloo said in the statement.
