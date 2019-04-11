It's Teasers, not Biters
Don't bite the hand that serves drinks at the club.
A Sioux City man was arrested April 2 after he bit a bartender in the hand at Teasers Gentlemen's Club, 1127 Fourth St.
According to a criminal complaint, 30-year-old Kyle Rosenbaum of Sioux City was arrested at the club at around 11:14 p.m. The bartender had seen Rosenbaum and another individual getting into an argument, and he asked Rosenbaum to leave.
Rosenbaum then struck the bartender, causing a laceration, and bit him on the hand.
He told police he was highly intoxicated, but could not remember the incident. He was charged with assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor.
Kicking when he's down
A Sioux City man apparently tried to use some martial arts skills to resist an officer while handcuffed, but it just got him in more trouble.
According to a criminal complaint, 33-year-old Daniel Gomez of Sioux City was arrested at around 8:52 a.m. April 4 in an alley in the 1400 block of Douglas Street.
Gomez allegedly had been driving a 2003 Lincoln Town Car despite having eight withdrawals against his license for nonpayments of fines. He was barred from driving until at least June, 2021.
When Gomez was taken to the jail, he refused to exit the patrol car and slid to the other side of the seat. When an officer reached in to grab him, Gomez attempted to kick the officer in the face.
The kick did not land on the officer's face, but did cause a clipboard the officer was carrying to hit his face. The officer was not injured by the clipboard.
In addition to his driving while barred charge (an aggravated misdemeanor), Gomez faces an additional charge of assault on an officer, a serious misdemeanor.