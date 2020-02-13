Siouxland Strange: Break in, then roll a joint

Smoke 'em if you got 'em, burglary edition

Ransacking someone else's apartment is strenuous, so you may as well take a break and roll a cigarette.

According to a criminal complaint, at around 5:21 a.m. Feb. 4, a resident of an apartment in the 1200 block of Douglas Street returned home from work and saw, through the front window, 42-year-old Jason Coil, who broke into the apartment. He was seen rolling a cigarette "with the victim's material."

Coil "ransacked the apartment," according to the complaint, and left the victim's belongings strewn about the floor.

A fight broke out between Coil and the apartment resident before officers arrived. Coil suffered minor injuries to his head and face.

Coil was charged with second-degree burglary, a class C felony, and was held in the Woodbury County Jail on $10,000 bond.

G2G thnk I jst crashed in2 smbdy YOLO

Gosh dang kids texting and driving.