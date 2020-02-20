Siouxland Strange: Cell phone bandits

Cell phone bandits

A review of the Eighth Commandment may be in order here.

Two men were jailed last week on suspicion of breaking into a Sioux City Verizon store and stealing more than $20,000 worth of phones and accessories.

Daniel Wenzel, 33, of Sioux City, was held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $50,000 bond on charges of third-degree burglary and two counts of first-degree theft.

Levi Iverson, 42, listed as a transient living in Sioux City, was held on a $53,900 bond for third-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools and two counts of first-degree theft.

Police responded to alarms at Verizon Wireless, 4277 Sergeant Road, at 3:15 a.m. Feb. 12 and found the glass of the front door broken out and a Ford pickup truck reported stolen on Friday backed up to the door and running. When officers entered the store, two suspects ran out the back door, dropping stolen goods, burglary tools and clothing as they fled.

According to court documents, Wenzel was tracked to his mother's house nearby in the 4200 block of Natalia Way and arrested. His cell phone was found plugged into a charger in the stolen pickup, court documents said.