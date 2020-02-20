Siouxland Strange: Cell phone bandits

Cell phone bandits
Two men were jailed last week on suspicion of breaking into a Sioux City Verizon store and stealing more than $20,000 worth of phones and accessories.
Daniel Wenzel, 33, of Sioux City, was held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $50,000 bond on charges of third-degree burglary and two counts of first-degree theft.
Levi Iverson, 42, listed as a transient living in Sioux City, was held on a $53,900 bond for third-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools and two counts of first-degree theft.
Police responded to alarms at Verizon Wireless, 4277 Sergeant Road, at 3:15 a.m. Feb. 12 and found the glass of the front door broken out and a Ford pickup truck reported stolen on Friday backed up to the door and running. When officers entered the store, two suspects ran out the back door, dropping stolen goods, burglary tools and clothing as they fled.
According to court documents, Wenzel was tracked to his mother's house nearby in the 4200 block of Natalia Way and arrested. His cell phone was found plugged into a charger in the stolen pickup, court documents said.
Iverson was located a few blocks away wearing clothing and a backpack that matched those being worn by one of the suspects in surveillance footage from the store. Officers searched Iverson's backpack and found a lock-picking kit, flashlight and a glove matching one seen in the surveillance video. Also in the backpack was a set of Ford vehicle keys with a Hy-Vee perks card registered to Wenzel.
Pillow cases filled with phones and phone accessories were found outside the Verizon store.
Wenzel also was charged with theft and burglary in connection with a Jan. 19 burglary from Audio Vision, 4500 Singing Hills Blvd., in which $8,075 worth of electronics items were stolen. Wenzel is accused of storing the goods at a house in the 2800 block of South Palmetto Street and then breaking into the home on Jan. 25 and removing them.
Iverson faces additional misdemeanor theft charges from a Nov. 23 shoplifting incident at the Fareway grocery store at 4267 Sergeant Road.