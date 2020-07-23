Siouxland Strange: Charges for an octogenarian

Authorities responded to a 911 call from a woman stating that Knapp, her husband, was assaulting her and her son with a stick and also pointed the shotgun at her. While sheriff's deputies were responding to the call, the caller told a dispatcher that Juzek, who also lived in the home, had just been shot, then reported that he had been shot a second time.

According to the complaint, deputies found Juzek lying in the living room. Evidence showed that Knapp had fired a 20-gauge shotgun through a bedroom door, striking Juzek in the abdomen. Juzek staggered into the living room and collapsed. Knapp then entered the room, nudged him in the foot and then said, "Oh, you're not dead yet." Knapp then shot Juzek a second time in the chest, the complaint said.

An autopsy ruled Juzek's death a homicide caused by the shotgun blasts.