Siouxland Strange: Charges in middle school

Girl, 11, faces harassment charge

An 11-year-old Storm Lake girl was charged with first-degree harassment Nov. 21 after she allegedly threatened to kill others at a school.

According to a press release from the Storm Lake Police Department, at around 5 p.m. Nov. 21, Storm Lake police officers were dispatched to St. Mary's School, 312 Seneca St., in reference to a threat.

Staff told police that an 11-year-old girl, who has not been named, threatened to kill three other students. After a series of interviews, police charged the girl with first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor. She was processed and released to her mother pending a court date.

The case has been forwarded to the Juvenile Court Authority.

Middle school students face charges

A group of Storm Lake Middle School students were charged with sending obscene photos of themselves to other juveniles.

A 13-year old Storm Lake Middle School student was arrested Nov. 18 after he allegedly sent photos of himself to other juveniles on Snapchat.