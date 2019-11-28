Siouxland Strange: Charges in middle school

Girl, 11, faces harassment charge
An 11-year-old Storm Lake girl was charged with first-degree harassment Nov. 21 after she allegedly threatened to kill others at a school.
According to a press release from the Storm Lake Police Department, at around 5 p.m. Nov. 21, Storm Lake police officers were dispatched to St. Mary's School, 312 Seneca St., in reference to a threat.
Staff told police that an 11-year-old girl, who has not been named, threatened to kill three other students. After a series of interviews, police charged the girl with first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor. She was processed and released to her mother pending a court date.
The case has been forwarded to the Juvenile Court Authority.
Middle school students face charges
A group of Storm Lake Middle School students were charged with sending obscene photos of themselves to other juveniles.
A 13-year old Storm Lake Middle School student was arrested Nov. 18 after he allegedly sent photos of himself to other juveniles on Snapchat.
Police charged the boy with dissemination and exhibition of obscene materials, a serious misdemeanor. He was released to the custody of a parent. Juvenile court proceedings are pending.
Two days later, police arrested and charged two more juveniles on similar charges.
After further investigation, Storm Lake police arrested a 13-year-old female and an 11-year-old female on Nov. 20. The girls, both from Storm Lake, were charged with dissemination and exhibition of obscene materials, a serious misdemeanor.
Both were released to the custody of their parents, according to a Storm Lake Police Department news release.
The cases have been forwarded to juvenile court.