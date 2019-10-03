This is why nobody uses checks anymore
Though they've fallen out of fashion as a banking tool, check fraud is alive and well in Sioux City.
A Sioux City man is facing numerous felony and misdemeanor charges after he allegedly passed a number of stolen checks at various places in the city.
According to a criminal complaint, 33-year-old William Sisemore, listed as a transient of Sioux City, was arrested Sept. 27 on fraud and drug charges after he reportedly went on a check-writing spree with other peoples' checks in July and August.
Sisemore wrote and passed stolen checks at various Sioux City banks and other businesses during various periods in July and August, to the tune of more than $1,400. He used stolen identification to pass the checks.
Sioux City Police Officers were sent to an alley behind 1304 23rd St. during the afternoon of Sept. 27 for a report of shots fired. Detectives were already trying to find Sisemore, who was found in a garage there during the incident.
While with police at the scene, Sisemore reportedly took a phone and a baggie of methamphetamine out of his pocket and tried to toss it and stomp on it before he was stopped.
Though he admitted to using stolen identification and filling out the checks, Sisemore denied actually signing them.
Sisemore faces several charges of forgery, a class D felony, a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a serious misdemeanor, and a third-degree theft charge, an aggravated misdemeanor. He was held in the Woodbury County Jail on $7,000 bond.
The home improvement racket
That aggressive sidewalk repairman may actually have just been a sidewalk charlatan.
The Sioux City Police Department warned residents last week about a home improvement scam.
According to a statement released Sept. 26, some homeowners are being contacted by a concrete contractor who is offering to repair and install their sidewalks. The contractor states that if they do not have him replace their concrete, the city will automatically replace it and then assess them the cost. The statement said the contractor claims the cost is much higher than the rate he is offering.
According to the statement, the City of Sioux City does not send contractors to residents' doors, but encourages residents to contact a licensed and insured concrete contractor.