Chucking 40s at the cops
The malt liquor made this situation worse in so many ways.
A Sioux City man was arrested the afternoon of Oct. 9 on multiple charges after he allegedly threatened and threw alcohol bottles at the police and threatened a store employee with a hammer.
According to a criminal complaint, at around 3:32 p.m. Oct. 9, an employee of the Hy-Vee Mainstreet store at 2611 Pierce St. was leaving work when he was confronted by 31-year-old Victor Armond Cieselski of Sioux City.
Cieselski, who was wielding a hammer, had taken off his shirt and wrapped it around his face to conceal his identity. When the employee told Cieselski he could not come in the store, he made a threatening posture with the hammer. When the employee backed up, Cieselski lowered the hammer before hitting a metal box outside the store and throwing it at the employee, missing him.
He then fled the store.
At around 4:10 p.m., Sioux City Police officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Pierce Street for a male "playing with a knife and making a throat slashing motion with it."
Upon arrival, officers found Cieselski, matching the description of the suspect, sitting on a stoop near a retaining wall at the 1400 block of Pierce Street. Cieselski then threw a 40-ounce bottle of alcohol at an officer and yelled "Are we going to do this, you are going to lose."
When officers took another step toward Cieselski, he threw another 40-ounce bottle at them, just missing the officers. He then took out a pocket knife, opened it and yelled, "You come any closer, I'll cut you and kill you" at the officers, according to the complaint.
Cieselski refused commands from the officers but was eventually arrested. He faces charges including assault, disorderly conduct (fighting), assault on an officer, consuming liquor in public, failure to obey a parole officer, littering, carrying a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault.
Considered a "high risk of violence/danger to the community" and a suspect in an unrelated recent robbery, he was held in Woodbury County Jail on $20,900 bond.